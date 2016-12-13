Major borough electric customer sues Middletown: Librandi’s wants to shop around for services; business paid $370,000 in 2015

Press And Journal Photo by Dan Miller -- Chief Operating Officer Tom Librandi shows a copy of a recent electric bill from Middletown in this photo from April.

One business that accounts for almost one-third of all electric revenue that Middletown gets from industrial customers has gone to court in an effort to stop having to pay the borough for power.



Librandi’s Machine Shop, which is on Harrisburg International Airport property, is demanding that the borough deactivate its electric service to Librandi’s, so that Librandi’s can start buying electricity from Metropolitan-Edison, according to a lawsuit filed by Librandi’s against the borough in Dauphin County Court on Nov. 15.



Librandi’s contends that the company has paid $1 million in “excessive fees” to the borough for electricity, because the borough maintains its electric rate at an above market rate to subsidize the borough’s general fund.



Having to buy electricity from the borough also means that Librandi’s cannot shop on the market for a third-party supplier of power under retail choice, which Librandi’s contends in the lawsuit would also allow the company to pay a lower overall cost for electricity.



Librandi’s is one of the largest consumers of electricity in Middletown. Librandi’s paid the borough more than $370,000 for electricity in 2015, according to Stephen Gardner, a Washington, D.C., lawyer specializing in energy law who is working for Librandi’s in the case.



In April, Gardner estimated that with the 1-cent increase that borough council approved in the electric rate in January that Librandi’s would be paying Middletown about $400,000 for electricity in 2016.



That would make Librandi’s share almost one-third of the estimated $1.45 million in electric revenue that the borough expects to collect from all industrial customers for 2016, according to borough budget figures.



The total amount of electric revenue from Librandi and other industrial customers in the borough is expected to decline somewhat in 2017 — as is the total amount of electric revenue from all customers in Middletown — due not to a cut in electric rates but because council in October approving a new five-year contract for the wholesale purchase of electricity. The new contract goes into effect on Jan. 1.



Librandi has paid the borough about $2.5 million for electricity over the past seven years, according to Gardner.



The lawsuit should come as no surprise to the borough. In April, Gardner joined by Librandi’s Chief Operating Officer Tom Librandi warned council during a public meeting that the company would switch from Middletown to Met-Ed unless an agreement could be worked out by which Librandi’s would pay the borough what Gardner referred to as the “market rate” — meaning being able to shop for a third-party supplier.



Council President Ben Kapenstein set up face-to-face meetings between the borough and Librandi’s in an effort to keep the company from leaving, but council also hired its own specialized legal counsel to handle the issue.



Since then, the Press And Journal reached out to Kapenstein and Librandi numerous times seeking an update on the situation, with no substantive response coming from either side — until Librandi filed the lawsuit Nov. 15. Now the talking will be done through the courts, as the borough does not comment on ongoing litigation.



In 1994, when Librandi opened its machine shop on property that the company leased from the airport, the business purchased electricity from Met-Ed. Under an agreement reached between Met-Ed and the Air Force sometime “in the 1920s or 1930s,” Met-Ed had exclusive rights to provide electricity to the former Olmsted Air Base property, according to the Librandi lawsuit.



In 1997 Librandi’s was approached by Middletown with an offer from the borough to sell electricity to the machine shop at a cost “significantly” below the Met-Ed rate. Met-Ed objected at first, but eventually relented in April 1997 by issuing a letter saying that Met-Ed would not interfere with Librandi’s buying its power from Middletown, according to the lawsuit.



Middletown supplied electric power to Librandi’s at “a significantly below market rate of $.04 per kilowatt hour” for about two years, until a court settlement between Met-Ed and Middletown ended an arrangement by which the borough had been able to buy power from Met-Ed at “favorable rates,” the lawsuit said.



According to the lawsuit, Middletown “promised” its commercial customers, including Librandi, that rates would only increase by 1 cent per kWh over the next 10 years.



“Instead Middletown, in breach of its promises, steadily raised its rates on its commercial customers until its rates reached levels almost two times those of Met-Ed,” Librandi’s contends in the lawsuit.



Met-Ed has agreed to resume providing electricity to Librandi, but Met-Ed cannot do so until Middletown deactivates its electric lines to the machine shop, according to the lawsuit.



While Middletown isn’t commenting on the lawsuit, borough council has included funds in the 2017 budget for a study that will look at all electric rates currently being charged to all customers — residential, commercial and industrial.



The purpose of the study is to ensure that all rates are equitable and that no one category of customer is paying more than its fair share to subsidize another. The study has been long sought by Greg Wilsbach, the borough’s public works director.