3rd Middletown school board member steps down

Published Date Written by Dan Miller

The ongoing transition of the Middletown Area School Board continued during the board’s latest meeting Monday night, with the news of yet another longtime member resigning.



This time it was Terry Gilman of Royalton, who tendered his resignation on Wednesday, Dec. 7, Superintendent Lori Suski announced at the start of the board’s meeting. Gilman had served on the board for nine years and was re-elected in 2015. Terry Gilman



Gilman’s resignation came just two days following the abrupt resignation on Monday, Dec. 5, of Newton Davis, who had served as the board president throughout 2016.



The board’s ongoing internal revamping was kicked off in October when Michael Richards, also of Royalton, submitted his resignation after serving 21 years.



What all three resignations have in common is that they were unexpected — at least as far as the public is concerned — and in all three cases none of the resigning board members have provided any explanation for their departure to the district residents they had served for so many years.



The departures have of course provided the opportunity for several new faces to be appointed to the board — joining the several new faces who were elected to the board in 2015.



One of them, Linda Mehaffie of Lower Swatara Township, is now the new board president, having been elevated to that position by a unanimous vote of five other board members during the same Dec. 7 reorganization meeting when the resignation of Davis was announced and acted upon.



Appointed to fill the seat vacated by Richards was Brian Keating, also of Lower Swatara Township, who was one of five district residents who had responded to an invitation from the school district to apply to fill the vacant seat.



The board then tapped Darnell Montgomery, also of Lower Swatara, to fill the seat vacated by Davis.



Montgomery was also one of the five residents who had applied to fill the seat vacated by Richards. When the board voted to appoint Keating to fill the seat vacated by Richards, Montgomery was also nominated, but Keating prevailed.



Just minutes following Suski’s announcement of Gilman’s resignation, Mehaffie called for nominations to fill the vacant seat and the sole person nominated was John Ponnett II.

John Ponnett II



Ponnett was then immediately sworn in by District Judge David Judy. Judy was at the meeting to swear in Montgomery, as Judy had been unable to attend the Dec. 5 reorganization meeting in which the board voted to appoint Montgomery.

No other names were entered into nomination, and the board voted to appoint Ponnett to Gilman’s newly vacated seat by a vote of 7-0. Keating was absent.



After the meeting, Mehaffie said that Ponnett was not one of the five district residents who had submitted their application to fill the seat vacated by Richards.



Ponnett did express interest in the seat, but his application did not come in time to meet a deadline that the district had set for people to apply for the Richards seat, Mehaffie said.



However, the board chose to include Ponnett’s application even though he had not met the deadline, Mehaffie said.



The board did not meet in public to discuss filling the seat that Gilman vacated Dec. 7. Instead, Mehaffie said that resumes of Ponnett and the other candidates were shared with the board members by email.



Mehaffie deferred further comment on the process to Suski. However Mehaffie in an email sent to the Press And Journal after the meeting said that the process that the board used in filling Gilman’s seat with Ponnett was legal and in compliance with the Pennsylvania Sunshine and Open Meetings laws.



“I want to make sure that you know that we follow the law, by the advice of our solicitor,” Mehaffie said in the email. “We do not just make decisions without following his advice.”



Suski in an email provided to the Press And Journal on Tuesday, Dec. 20, provided the following explanation:



“On Dec. 7, 2016, Terry Gilman submitted his resignation effective immediately. I notified the board that there was another vacancy, and Mrs. Mehaffie shared with the board the resumes of the three other individuals who had not received a nomination in the prior two meetings. She (Mehaffie) also sent them a resume that she recently received from John Ponnett.”



“Mr. Ponnett had expressed interest in the seat at the time that Mr. Richards resigned but missed the board’s deadline to submit resumes. Many of the board members know Ponnett as he is a graduate of the district.”



Mehaffie following the Dec. 19 board meeting said that Ponnett was unanimously appointed because he was the “best qualified” of the remaining applicants who had expressed interest.



Not much else is known about Ponnett, because he was not vetted in public as the other candidates were during a Nov. 10 public committee meeting.



Ponnett was vice president of the new Middletown Area Blue Raider Foundation that was created — at Mehaffie’s urging — in 2016 to provide an alternative source of revenue to the property tax for funding district programs and initiatives.



Ponnett and his wife, Stephanie, are both Middletown Area High School graduates.