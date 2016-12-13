Ornaments still available

More than $1,250 has been raised toward the Hoffer Park holiday decorations fund through donations for the silver and copper sheet metal icicle ornaments crafted — at no expense to the town — by Jeff Rehrer, owner of Middletown Sheet Metal and Fabrication Inc.



At $10 per ornament, that’s a lot of personalized ornaments that have been hung on the tree by borough Public Works employees.



These ornaments are still available until the supply runs out, said Middletown Mayor James H. Curry III.

If you want one, you can order one by going to the Municipal Building during normal business hours or you can contact Curry through Facebook, by calling him at 610-533-4751 or by sending the mayor an email at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .



In addition, Curry is also working on making available hand-crafted and hand-painted wooden ornaments from the original wood salvaged from the Santa Claus House.



Beginning Monday, Dec. 19, you can order one of these ornaments by going to the Municipal Building or contacting Curry directly. As with the icicle ornaments, a $10 donation for the wooden ornaments will go toward the Hoffer Park holiday decorations fund.