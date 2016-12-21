Holiday spirit fills Royalton Senior Center

The Royalton Senior Center held its annual holiday luncheon Dec. 14. VIPs on hand included Sen. Mike Folmer, Rep.-elect Tom Mehaffie, outgoing Rep. John Payne, Royalton Mayor Judy Oxenford, and, of course, Santa Claus.

Press And Journal Photos by Jason Maddux

Outgoing state Rep. John Payne with Mayor Judy Oxenford.

Royalton Mayor Judy Oxenford with honored guest