Holiday spirit fills Royalton Senior Center
- Published Date Wednesday, 21 December 2016 16:15
The Royalton Senior Center held its annual holiday luncheon Dec. 14. VIPs on hand included Sen. Mike Folmer, Rep.-elect Tom Mehaffie, outgoing Rep. John Payne, Royalton Mayor Judy Oxenford, and, of course, Santa Claus.
Press And Journal Photos by Jason Maddux
