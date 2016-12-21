Holiday spirit fills Royalton Senior Center

Details
Published Date Wednesday, 21 December 2016 16:15

IMG 4655

The Royalton Senior Center held its annual holiday luncheon Dec. 14. VIPs on hand included Sen. Mike Folmer, Rep.-elect Tom Mehaffie, outgoing Rep. John Payne, Royalton Mayor Judy Oxenford, and, of course, Santa Claus.

Press And Journal Photos by Jason Maddux

IMG 4648Outgoing state Rep. John Payne with Mayor Judy Oxenford.

IMG 4629

 

IMG 4657

IMG 4633Royalton Mayor Judy Oxenford with honored guest

Add comment

Security code
Refresh

Holiday spirit fills Royalton Senior Center

Published Date

IMG 4655

The Royalton Senior Center held its annual holiday luncheon Dec. 14. VIPs on hand included Sen. Mike Folmer, Rep.-elect Tom Mehaffie, outgoing Rep. John Payne, Royalton Mayor Judy Oxenford, and, of course, Santa Claus.

Press And Journal Photos by Jason Maddux

IMG 4648Outgoing state Rep. John Payne with Mayor Judy Oxenford.

IMG 4629

 

IMG 4657

IMG 4633Royalton Mayor Judy Oxenford with honored guest

Go ahead, answer these!

 
Press and Journal - All Rights Reserved
Powered by BENN a division of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Login or Register

Facebook user?

You can use your Facebook account to sign into our site.

Log in with Facebook

LOG IN