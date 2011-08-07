Site looks nice, but Amtrak station isn’t arriving soon

Published Date Written by Dan Miller



Press And Journal photo by Dan Miller — A view of the new Amtrak train station site from near the Ann Street bridge. The extending of West Emaus Street to West Main can be seen near the top of the photo.

As ground is being broken on a new train station in Mount Joy, the word for Middletown remains “patience.”

Amtrak before the end of this year was supposed to start the track relocation work that has to be done before construction of the train station in Middletown can begin.

Now, the latest word from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is that the track work in Middletown is “tentatively scheduled to begin in mid-2017, contingent upon availability of the Amtrak and Norfolk Southern workforces,” PennDOT spokesman Rich Kirkpatrick said in an update provided to the Press And Journal.

In the meantime, PennDOT is working with Amtrak to relocate its signal hut in conjunction with the new Middletown station to be located on West Main Street between the Westporte Centre shopping center and the Ann Street bridge. The hut must be moved before the track relocation work can be done, Kirkpatrick said.

Otherwise, preliminary responses from private companies interested in building two other components of the train station project — the pedestrian bridge across West Main Street and a possible parking garage — are due in December. PennDOT expects to award a contract in late 2017 or early 2018, Kirkpatrick said.

The train station project also includes PennDOT extending West Emaus Street to West Main Street, to provide a more direct pathway into downtown Middletown for pedestrians in general and Penn State Harrisburg students in particular.

Borough officials view the extension as key to plans for revitalizing downtown, but it is currently slated as one of the last parts of the train station project to be completed.

The schedule for extending West Main Street has not changed, Kirkpatrick said, despite the timetable being pushed back for the track relocation work — and thus for construction of the train station itself.

Middletown residents can derive some solace from seeing the progress that has been made and is plainly evident at the train station site. Fresh black top is in place and the West Emaus to West Main Street connection beckons future travelers.

All the work to prepare the site for construction should be completed by November, including demolition, grading, drainage and fencing, Kirkpatrick said.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday Oct. 26, PennDOT Secretary Leslie S. Richards hosted the groundbreaking for improvements to the Amtrak station in Mount Joy.

Expected to take two to three years to complete, the $25 million improvement project includes replacing low-level platforms with covered elevated ones, improving access by adding elevators and enclosed stair towers, and a pedestrian overpass between the east and westbound platforms. In addition, 42 parking spaces are being added and 112 existing spaces are being improved.

The Mount Joy project and the new Middletown train station are among improvements PennDOT is undertaking to the 104-mile Amtrak Keystone Corridor.

The Amtrak stations at Elizabethtown and Lancaster have already been improved. The Coatesville station is also to be improved, along with the brand new station in Middletown, PennDOT says.