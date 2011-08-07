‘I want my neighborhood back’: borough crime meeting is Nov. 16

Published Date Written by Dan Miller





Kay Wealand has seen enough.

She has lived in the same house on her street on Keystone Avenue in Middletown for more than 60 years.

Until this year she could count on one hand how many times she had ever had to call borough police.

But before the end of January she had already called the cops enough times in 2016 to require both hands, Wealand told borough council on Nov. 1.

It got worse. In March a man was arrested a few doors down from where Wealand lives. He had been selling heroin “for years” to support his own addiction to crack, according to court records.

The arrest alarmed Wealand, who remains worried about what she says is going on around her, despite the man — Geraldo Troche — pleading guilty in August and being sentenced to two years to Dauphin County’s Intermediate Punishment Program.

“I want my neighborhood back. I’m tired of it,” Wealand said.

She urged borough residents to come out to the public meeting on crime to take place at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16, in the Liberty Fire Hall on Adelia Street.

Residents should not be naive about the extent of the problem, Wealand said.

“It’s not just happening in my neighborhood. I hear and read what is happening in this town, so I am highly encouraging the residents of this community to get involved,” she said.

The Nov. 16 meeting was put together by Councilor Dawn Knull, working with Middletown Police Chief John Bey and the fire department.

Bey and Knull both see Nov. 16 as the first in a series of at least three public meetings. All three will focus on neighborhoods developing their own crime watch programs, and upon addressing what the chief calls “quality of life issues” that, unattended, provide the breeding ground for criminal activity.

Bey listed things such as blighted properties, burnt-out street lights, overgrown shrubs and weeds, potholes, and even dogs that bark at all hours of the night and prevent people from getting the rest they need.

The ongoing wave of copper thefts that Middletown police have been dealing with for months is an excellent example of how a quality-of-life issue can spawn criminal activity, the chief said.

In this case, owners of vacant properties who don’t take precautions like putting lights on timers or doing landscaping to make the house look occupied are basically providing a target of opportunity for criminals.

“When you Monday morning quarterback these thefts, it seems that there are a lot of common sense (precautions) but people are not doing them,” the chief said.

It’s not the responsibility of police alone to fix these things, but of the entire community, Bey said. That’s where neighborhood crime watches come in.

Besides preventing crime by being proactive about quality of life issues, a crime watch can help police solve crimes after they occur. For example, a crime watch can be a way that neighbors know which residents in their area have a surveillance camera. Then if something happens that someone may have caught on video, that information can be relayed to police, Bey said.

The chief has invited David Botero, community policing coordinator for the Harrisburg Bureau of Police, to come to the Nov. 16 meeting in Middletown to talk about how residents can establish a crime watch in their own neighborhood.

Refreshments will be served at the Nov. 16 meeting. Dates for follow-up meetings have not been announced.