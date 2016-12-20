Council holds fate of flood site: Harborton Place mobile home park buyout could mean hit to tax rolls

Press And Journal file photo -- The Caravan Court area suffered heavy flooding during Tropical Storm Lee.

It is up to Middletown Borough Council to decide whether to accept an offer from the state to buy out Harborton Place, the mobile home park along Vine Street.



The offer has a time limit, as the state has until May 2017 to spend the money it has available for flood buyouts, David R. Grey, an economic development analyst with the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development has told the Press And Journal.



On Sept. 20, Grey appeared before council to unveil DCED’s proposal to buy out Harborton Place — formerly known as Caravan Court — which was flooded out by Tropical Storm Lee in 2011.



Grey told council that DCED would follow up with a written proposal. The borough received that proposal on Oct. 12. However, council has not discussed the proposal at its meetings since then.



More a list of frequently asked questions with responses, the DCED proposal makes clear that while the offer is voluntary for the borough and the owner of Harborton Place, the residents of the mobile home park would not have a choice regarding whether to stay or leave if the owner accepts the offer.



“If the owner of Caravan Court/Harborton voluntarily agrees to sell the property … the mobile home park would ‘terminate as a mobile home community under Pennsylvania State Law,” the DCED proposal reads. “At that time, the residents (those occupying any of the units) would be considered ‘involuntarily displaced’ and entitled to benefits under the Uniform Relocation Act. These benefits would include advisory services, replacement housing programs, and moving expenses.”



As opposed to homeowners who can choose whether to participate in a voluntary flood buyout program, the Harborton Place residents do not own the property their mobile home sit upon.

Residents own their mobile home, but they rent the ground the home sits on from Harborton Place, which owns the mobile home court.

State funding



The borough would have to apply to the state to participate in the buyout, DCED says. The owner of Harborton Court would have to voluntarily agree to sell the property, which would be purchased from $8.5 million that DCED has set aside for the buyout program in Pennsylvania.



All costs related to the buyout — acquisition, relocation assistance, demolition and restoration of the property, and administrative costs — would be funded by the state using federal dollars being provided through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.



The state would pay the money up front, Grey told the Press And Journal, as opposed to after the 2011 flooding when the borough paid the money to buy out properties and then applied for reimbursement to the Federal Emergency Management Agency.



So far no potential adverse consequences for the borough or for borough residents in general have surfaced if the borough chooses not to accept the Harborton Place offer.



But turning down the offer would deny assistance to any resident of Harborton Place who wants to move out of the mobile home court to “avoid future losses due to flooding,” DCED says in its proposal.

Floodplain problems



The “overall goal” of the buyout program is to get residents out of the floodplain, demolish Harborton Place as a mobile home park, and “maintain the land as green space in perpetuity,” DCED says.



However, the buyout offer comes five years after the 2011 flooding and after the borough has already lost significant amounts of property and real estate tax revenue from the buyouts that occurred in the months following Tropical Storm Lee.



According to published reports the flooding resulted in the permanent loss of 142 mobile homes and 74 single-family and multi-family homes throughout Middletown.



In addition, 28 properties throughout the borough were bought out through the hazard mitigation grant program run by the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency, said Erin Letavic of Herbert, Rowland & Grubic Inc., consulting engineers to the borough.



Otherwise, the borough to date has not produced a more specific accounting regarding the impact of the buyouts from 2011 as far as lost property tax, electric, and water and sewer revenue.

Tax rolls take hit



The loss of Harborton Place and the mobile home court coming off the tax rolls would cost the borough $8,298 a year in property tax revenue, based on the park’s current assessed value of $1.47 million, according to Dauphin County property tax records.



Middletown Area School District would lose close to $31,000 a year, and the county $10,133.

The biggest loss to the borough would actually be lost electric revenue, which has been estimated at $42,000 a year based upon the loss of up to 40 mobile home court units.



Moreover, the DCED buy out offer comes after the borough agreed to an upgrade of the electrical system in the mobile home court to settle a lawsuit that had been filed against the borough by the owners of Harborton Place.



The electrical work was ongoing as the DCED offer came out, and the eventual cost to the borough of the upgrades will be about $89,000, said Middletown Public Works Director Greg Wilsbach.



The owners of the mobile home park — Harborton Place MHCLLC — owes $5.29 million to Wells Fargo under a mortgage foreclosure that the bank filed in 2012 in Dauphin County Court.

Harborton Place is on the list for a Jan. 19, 2017 real estate sheriff’s sale, according to Dauphin County records posted online.